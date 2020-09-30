SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A longtime resource for those in need held a grand reopening Wednesday, complete with ribbon cutting ceremony.
Working Wardrobes, a nonprofit organization that assists the unemployed, opened its new success center in Santa Ana after being forced out of its Irvine facility earlier this year due to a fire.
The non-profit began operating in Orange County 30 years ago and has helped hundreds of veterans and domestic abuse survivors — providing professional wardrobes, training, coaching and employment services.
“We’re here to help people get back on their feet and back to work,” Jerri Rosen, Working Wardrobes chief executive officer and founder, said. “And that is probably the most important work that we can ever do, and the time for us to do this work has never been more important than today.”
The center also hosts classes for interview techniques and resume writing skills.
Why not provide the address of the new location with the article?