LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wednesday marks a bizarre, yet exciting day for L.A. sports fans.

Both the Dodgers and the Lakers kick off their series tonight on their quests to become NL West and NBA champions. The two teams playing for championships simultaneously has never happened before, and it may never happen again.

If it were any other year, fans would be screaming from their seats after paying big bucks to cheer on their team. But instead, Los Angeles was fairly quiet. Many restaurants around the Staples Center and Dodger Stadium that would normally be packed remain closed.

“We would be there tonight!!” said Dodgers fan Rebekah Romero.

She said she and her husband, Jorge, are planning to watch the games from home, as they’ve been doing doing for months during the pandemic. They’ll be pulling double duty to make sure they catch not only the first round of the Dodgers playoffs, but game 1 for the Lakers in the NBA finals.

“I have a tablet I will be able to watch the Laker game on my tablet,” Jorge said.

Some restaurants, like Yard House, are prepared as well. Yard House will offer outdoor dining and every single TV will be tuned to the Dodgers or Lakers game.

Those restaurants offering the games are a hot commodity Wednesday night, as fans try to find a place to celebrate with others.

“There’s none!” said Dodgers fan Doris Martinez. “Everybody coming down here to watch the game, so now my friend Megan and I have to drive over to Rocco’s in West Hollywood.”

Each team has had a historic season in many ways, including tragedies, a pandemic, and social unrest. But fans are promising to be there for their teams, at least in spirit.

“It’s gonna be a crazy day,” Rebekah said.