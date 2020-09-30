LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Parking enforcement measures that have been relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to end Oct. 15, under action taken Wednesday by the Los Angeles City Council.
The city will resume parking enforcement for street cleaning, abandoned vehicles, oversize and overnight restrictions, peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired vehicle registration.
Going back to normal parking enforcement was tentatively slated to resume on Thursday but Councilman Joe Buscaino submitted an amendment to delay the enforcement to give the public time to be made aware of the change.
On Oct. 15, the city will resume enforcement of expired preferential parking district permits and new citation late penalties will be postponed until Oct. 22.
Buscaino’s amendment also delays when the city will impound vehicles when someone is living in them and instructs the Los Angeles Department of Transportation report to the City Council in 30 to 60 days with a plan for the next steps.
People can report abandoned vehicles on their streets by calling 1-800- 222-6336.
Mayor Eric Garcetti extended relaxed parking enforcement across Los Angeles in August to make it easier for residents to stay home without worrying about getting a ticket.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)