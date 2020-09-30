SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers on a pursuit.
LAPD reported a man appeared to be kidnapping a woman in the South L.A. area around 3 p.m.
The suspect and alleged kidnapping victim were both traveling in a dark-colored SUV on neighborhood streets.
Police deployed several spike strips and the suspect missed some but blew out tires on others, causing a slow-speed pursuit that was witnessed by many onlookers.
The pursuit finally concluded around 4 p.m. after the vehicle came to a stop near 89th Street.
LAPD officers briefly took the alleged victim into custody before clearing the vehicle and then handcuffing the driver.
Details of the alleged kidnapping incident prompting this pursuit and the relationship between both occupants of the vehicle remain unclear.
No further information has been provided.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for details.