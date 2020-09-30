(CBSLA)- The Chargers enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record, but the team has been able to take one big positive away from their past two games. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert appears more than ready to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

NFL on CBS lead reporter Tracy Wolfson was on the call for Herbert’s first start against the Kansas City Chiefs and came away struck by the confidence and calm he showed in that start.

“I was extremely impressed with the poise he showed and how he was able to step right in there. And it’s not like he was able to take all of these reps with the first team that week,” said Wolfson in an interview with CBS Local’s Ryan Mayer. “He just seems very impressive and he seems like he doesn’t flinch. I think that has always been one of the positives about him. He’s very strong. When I saw his measurables, he’s a similar size to Cam Newton and you wouldn’t think that but he is. He comes out there, he is strong, and he just has no fear it seems like.”

There have been hiccups, as expected with a rookie. Herbert has thrown a pair of picks and lost a fumble in the two starts. But, Wolfson believes that he has shown enough to take over as the starter full-time. She says that though she understands the relationship between head coach Anthony Lynn and Tyrod Taylor, she was a bit surprised to hear Lynn say they will go back to Taylor when he’s fully healthy.

“I’m very impressed and I’m surprised that they’re going to go back to Tyrod Taylor. I know the relationship that Anthony Lynn and Tyrod Taylor have and I feel for Taylor because he finally got this opportunity,” said Wolfson. “He’s been waiting and he finally becomes the starter and there’s a rookie behind him as opposed to him being behind someone else and then this is what happens. It’s honestly, so unfortunate. But, he’s shown you something in the last two starts that he should be the starter of this team. We’ll see the decision Anthony Lynn makes coming into this week or at least when Tyrod Taylor is healthy.”

That decision could come this week as Lynn noted on Monday that he wasn’t ready to rule out Taylor yet. But, at the moment, Taylor is listed as doubtful while recovering from a punctured lung. Either way, another tough matchup looms at the team travels to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The Bucs have injury issues of their own, but the Chargers suffered another blow when corner Chris Harris Jr. was placed on IR this week. It will be an interesting matchup to watch, the Chargers enter as seven point underdogs.

The Chargers and Buccaneers kick off Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on CBS.