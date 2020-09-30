IRVINE (CBSLA) — Days after resuming in-person learning, officials within the Irvine Unified School District announced on Wednesday that two of the 22,000 students in the district have now tested positive for coronavirus.

“It’s a risk we are all taking. We are sending our kids to school. They’re masked but I know full well there may be some point at which they’re exposed. If not at school then someplace else,” said parent Courtney Hagerman.

Students and teachers have been having classes in-person for less than a week now.

“It should be expected. I don’t know how you can keep it 100% away,” parent Michelle Rogers said. “Every parent takes chances when they send their kids so that’s a decision they should have to make. The percentage of kids getting it and passing it on is probably so minimal that it’s not worth it not to do it.”

Others have said the district is handling the return well by implementing several safety precautions, including the use of protective barriers, and requiring face-covering and physical distancing.

Irvine Unified confirmed that one student each at Woodbridge High and College Park Elementary tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a spokesperson said:

“Once we were informed about two cases in our District on Friday and over the weekend, school staff responded quickly to notify and provide direction from the Orange County Health Care Agency to those who had close contact and low-risk exposure to minimize and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Orange County on Wednesday reported 194 new coronavirus cases and 9 additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 53,751 COVID-19 cases and 1,268 fatalities.