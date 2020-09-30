LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Hollywood Bowl and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the downtown Music Center were added Wednesday to the list of venues that will serve as voting centers for the November election.
The venues will open on Oct. 24 for people to cast their ballots, regardless of the voter’s city of residence.
Various large-scale venues have been designated as vote centers for the upcoming election in an effort to provide safe locations for people to cast ballots while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, venues including Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Staples Center, the Forum, and the Long Beach Convention Center have announced they will serve as vote centers.
The vote centers will adhere to all county health mandates, including the availability of hand sanitizers at all entries and exits and inside the center, Hollywood Bowl and Music Center officials said.
Ballot Marking Devices and commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected after each voter, officials said.
