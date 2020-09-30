LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Heat records fell across Southern California Wednesday.
Record high temps were recorded at LAX (92), Camarillo (102), and Westwood, where UCLA tied their record of 98.
Because of the hazardous heat, Burbank closed its Wildwood and Stough Canyon hiking trails Wednesday and Thursday.
The high heat comes as firefighters continue to battle two active wildfires in the region – the Bobcat Fire, now burning in the Antelope Valley; the Martindale Fire, which broke out Monday northeast of Santa Clarita.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District, which has had a smoke advisory in place for a large swath of Southern California since the Bobcat Fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest, has additionally issued an ozone, or smog, advisory due to this week’s heat wave.
Air quality levels along the coasts, metropolitan Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire could reach unhealthy to very unhealthy levels in the afternoons and early evenings through Friday, according to South Coast AQMD.