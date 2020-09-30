LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The majority of Long Beach’s city employees will be furloughed once a week, starting this Friday, to help the city resolve a $30 million shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Long Beach’s employees will be furloughed for 26 days between October 2020 and September 2021, an action expected to save $11 million in the city’s general fund and $30 million in savings for all funds.
“We understand this will have a direct effect on our opening hours and service to the community, but furloughs are a necessary step to address the City’s financial situation and impacts of the pandemic,” City Manager Tom Modica said in a statement.
The furloughs will not affect COVID-19 test sites, police or fire stations, city parks, trails, or the city’s outdoor pools; or Long Beach Airport. Animal care services, marina offices, street sweeping and parking enforcement will also operate as usual on furlough Fridays.
Starting Friday, Oct. 2, and every other Friday until the end of September, the following services and facilities will be closed:
- City Hall
- Billie Jean King Main Library, all branch libraries, including pickup services and Library offices (digital resources available 24/7)
- Health Department offices
- Energy Resources offices
- Water Department offices
- Park administration offices
- Park offices and community park facilities
- Long Beach Airport Administrative Offices
- Fire Department administrative office, fire prevention operations
- Marine Safety offices
- Housing Authority
- Building and Safety Services, including inspections and permits
- Citizen Police Complaint Commission
- Special Events and Filming
- Neighborhood Resource Center
- COVID-19 Joint Information Center
- Gas, Water and Refuse Call Centers
- COVID-19 Business Hotline
- Towing and Lien Sales (Vehicles and property are available for release outside of the hours listed above for an additional fee. More information can be found online.)
Community park facilities, however, will be open for after school programs and senior meals and on Oct. 30, when it opens as a county voting center.