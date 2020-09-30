LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 232 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 59,405 cases and 1,226 deaths.
There were 130 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 36 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 54,324 people had recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 354 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 55,203 cases and 955 deaths.
There were 170 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 45 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials reported 52,483 had recovered.
Ventura County health officials reported 80 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,787 cases and 152 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 11,933 had recovered and 702 were under active quarantine.
There were 41 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 11 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 649,432 Riverside County residents, 625,568 San Bernardino County residents and 185,590 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.