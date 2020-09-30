LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center announced Wednesday it has postponed live, indoor performances until at least next summer.
The Broad Stage previously postponed its 2020/21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with hopes of resuming in-theater performances in January.
In compliance with state and county health officials and the guidance of Santa Monica College campus leadership, live performances won’t resume until next year.
New dates for the world premiere of the mobile chamber opera, “Birds in the Moon,” which had been announced for Fall 2020, have not yet been set.
The Broad Stage is planning to announce an updated performance schedule prior to the winter holidays and will contact subscribers about alternatives for purchased tickets.
The Broad Stage is continuing its work of curating a mix of virtual and outdoor programs for the months ahead. The programs will build on current digital offerings, including “The Journey,” a newly commissioned work from mentalist Scott Silven beginning Oct. 20.
For more information visit thebroadstage.org.
