LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Angeles National Forest, along with six other national forests in California, will remain closed through Oct. 8 due to extreme fire conditions, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.
The public is prohibited from going into the forest, which was set to reopen on Thursday, including its roads and trails.
“The safety measure reflects the unprecedented and highly dangerous fire conditions within the region. This is a combination of extreme heat, dry conditions, significant wind events and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.
The San Bernardino National Forest is among the forests remaining closed at this time. We continue to experience very dry vegetation, worsening weather conditions, extreme behavior on recent/current fires and depleted firefighting resources due to activity nearby and up north pic.twitter.com/ES83w5dXRS
— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) October 1, 2020
Extreme fire conditions have already led to four major wildfires and several smaller fires in the forest this season, including the 114,438-acre Bobcat Fire, the 31,089-acre Lake Fire, 4,237-acre Ranch2 Fire and the 220-acre Dam Fire, the U.S. Forest Service reported.
Other California forests, including the Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, Sequoia National Forest and Sierra National Forest, will also remain closed through Oct. 8.
