SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 40-year-old Long Beach woman was charged Tuesday for allegedly driving her car into a group of people in Yorba Linda over the weekend — injuring two.
Tatiana Rita Turner was charged with attempted murder with a sentence enhancement for attempted premeditated murder, six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of mayhem and two counts of illegal use of teargas. If convicted as charged, she could face a life sentence.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon during a planned Black Lives Matter protest against police violence and systemic racism that also drew a large group of counter-protesters who were there in support of President Donald Trump.
Authorities said an estimated 250 demonstrators were gathered along Imperial Highway.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department declared the gathering an unlawful assembly less than an hour after it began and ordered everyone to disperse.
Turner, who OCSD believed to be affiliated with a car-based protest supporting BLM, was driving out of the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library when she drove through an intersection — hitting a man and a woman.
The man suffered two broken legs and the woman sustained major injuries, according to the sheriff’s department, and were hospitalized.
Turner is being held on $1 million bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)