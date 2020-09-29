Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Approximately 2,500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were without power Tuesday afternoon due to equipment failure caused by a mylar balloon.
According to DWP, the outage was impacting customers in the Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw, West Adams and Mid-City neighborhoods.
Officers were at the scene to ensure traffic continued to flow without problem.
Power was expected to be restored at approximately 6:30 p.m.