LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that it was investigating after an off-duty officer was shot at while driving away from the West Valley Station.
According to the department, the officer was driving in his personal vehicle at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday when he came under fire from an unknown suspect armed with a handgun.
The suspect, who has been described only as a Hispanic male driving a black sports utility vehicle, allegedly fired at the officer while both vehicles were driving on Vanowen Street near Lindley Avenue.
Police said the shots struck the officer’s vehicle, but the officer was uninjured.
There was no known motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at the Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6910. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.