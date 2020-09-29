Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies At Age 78 Her children made the announcement with a post on her official Facebook page that said they "take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.

17 More CSU Long Beach Students Test Positive For COVID-19 Following Pause On In-Person InstructionOn Saturday, the university announced it was pausing in-person instruction for two weeks and placing students who live on campus under quarantine after five students — four of whom lived on campus — tested positive for the virus.