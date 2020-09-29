Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Helen Reddy, the singer behind the feminist anthem “I Am Woman,” died Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 78.
The Australian-born artist scored several hits, starting with “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” in 1971. Two years later, she won best female pop vocal performance.
Her children made the announcement with a post on her official Facebook page that said they “take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.
Reddy was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and had been living a Los Angeles retirement home.