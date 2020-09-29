SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A gas line break caused a leak on the property of a Costco and shut down a busy roadway in Santa Clarita during morning rush hour Tuesday.
The leak was reported in the 18600 block of Via Princessa at around 6 a.m. on the property of a Costco store. It’s unclear if the leak occurred inside the store itself.
According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the leak was caused by a break in a 2-inch gas line. About 20 Costco employees were evacuated. The store was not open at the time.
Gas company crews were on scene conducting repairs. Along with the Costco, the area has several stores, including a Stater Bros. Market. No other stores were evacuated, however, a fire department spokesperson told CBSLA.
Via Princessa was closed between Sierra Highway and the 14 Freeway as of 8 a.m.