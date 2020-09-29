LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura added more cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 241 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 59,173 cases and 1,216 deaths.

There were 125 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 33 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 54,150 people had recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, Riverside County remained in the state’s red tier with a reported case rate of 6.7 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 4.8%. In order to move to the orange tier, the county would have to report a case rate between 1 and 3.9 per 100,000 and a positivity rate between 2% and 4.9% for two consecutive weeks.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 367 newly confirmed cases and 27 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 54,849 cases and 952 deaths.

There were 160 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 47 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials reported 52,253 had recovered.

As of Tuesday, San Bernardino remained in the most restrictive purple tier, with a reported case rate of 7.7 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.7%. In order to move to the red tier, the county will have to maintain a case rate between 4 and 7 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate between 5% and 8% for two consecutive weeks.

Ventura County health officials reported 54 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 12,707. Of those who contracted the virus, 11,871 had recovered, 686 were under active quarantine and 150 had died.

There were 47 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 12 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, Ventura County also remained in the most restrictive purple tier, but met the metrics to advance to the red tier with a reported 7 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 3.6%.

The county will have to maintain a case rate between 4 and 7 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate between 5% and 8% or lower for another week before being allowed to move.

As of Tuesday evening, 646,560 Riverside County residents, 621,526 San Bernardino County residents and 184,416 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.