LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Like an unappetizing turkey dinner, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to stay for the Thanksgiving holiday are pretty cut and dry – stay home with your immediate family, don’t go shopping on Black Friday.

To stay safe, the CDC is urging families to stay home and avoid big in-person dinners with friends and extended family. The CDC’s lower-risk activities also include having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family online, and watching sports events, parades and movies from home.

And for those who use their Thanksgiving holiday to give back by serving dinner to the homeless, the CDC instead suggested no-contact delivery of homemade recipes family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Another Thanksgiving tradition that the CDC does not recommend is Black Friday shopping. Going to a crowded store before, on, or after Thanksgiving is on the CDC’s list of higher-risk activities. The agency suggests doing your holiday shopping online, instead.

All holiday fun is not lost, however. The CDC says visiting pumpkin patches or apple picking orchards where wearing masks is enforced and people are able to maintain social distancing is “moderate risk,” along with small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place.