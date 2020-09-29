BURBANK (CBSLA) — Burbank will extend its outdoor dining program on San Fernando Boulevard through Jan. 18.
Vehicle traffic will continue to be prohibited on the popular street to allow for outdoor dining.
“Closing sections of San Fernando has been hugely successful,” City Manager Justin Hess said. “Our downtown restaurants are able to offer outdoor dining in a safer COVID environment that includes social distancing and fresh air.”
The closure includes the following blocks of streets along San Fernando Boulevard:
- Angeleno Avenue to Olive Avenue;
- Olive Avenue to Orange Grove Avenue; and
- Orange Grove Avenue to Magnolia Boulevard.
Angeleno Avenue, Olive Avenue, Orange Grove Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard will remain open to vehicular traffic.
The extension of July’s emergency order will be formally confirmed by the City Council at a future date.
The Downtown Business Improvement District, which advocated for the closure, provided funding for the barricades, along with tables, chairs, umbrellas and decor for open seating along the boulevard.
“We were glad to help,” BID board chair Michael Cusumano said. “The BID is here to support the viability and growth of downtown and this is something that we can partner with the city for both our businesses and residents.”
Restaurants can apply for permits by contacting the Economic Development Team at 818-238-5180. Businesses that already have permits will be automatically extended.
