List Of L.A. County Cooling Centers
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Temperatures will hit the triple-digits in some parts of the Southland this week as a heat wave arrives Tuesday and remains through Thursday night.
A heat advisory will take effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and stay in place through 8 p.m. Thursday for the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains and most of Ventura and Orange counties, including the beach communities.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said in a statement.
Furthermore, a red flag warning is in effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Inland Empire, which includes the San Bernardino and Riverside county valleys. Powerful Santa Ana winds coupled with scorching temperatures and low humidity will mean high wildfire danger in those areas.
There was no red flag warning in effect for L.A. County. A red flag warning in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley expired around 5 p.m. Monday. The 230-acre Martindale Fire broke out in the Castaic Canyons above Santa Clarita Monday afternoon, forcing evacuations for about a dozen homes.
Firefighters are also still battling the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest above the San Gabriel foothills and in the Antelope Valley foothills. That fire has burned 114,200 acres and is 62% contained.
Meanwhile, several cooling centers will be open across L.A. County this week for those looking to escape the heat. For a complete list, click here.
This will mark the third heatwave to hit Southern California since mid-August. The heat waves forced the state to implement rolling blackouts for the first time since 2001 and also brought with it a historic number of wildfires spark up and down the state. Over. 3.7 million acres have burned and 7,000 structures have been destroyed in the blazes.