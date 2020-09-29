SYLMAR (CBSLA) — One person was killed a crash Tuesday involving a big rig and several other cars on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.
The crash was reported at 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at Roxford Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 7Up big rig, a trash truck and a Homeland Security vehicle were involved in the crash.
A woman in the blue sedan was declared dead on the scene. Her name has not been released.
A white SUV belonging to Homeland Security was also involved in the crash and sustained damage to its left front tire and hood. The federal agents suffered moderate injuries in the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
Several right lanes were blocked during the fatal crash investigation and were expected to be closed until at least 2:30 p.m.