LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Another 17 CSU Long Beach students have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 of whom live on campus, the university said Tuesday.
On Saturday, the university announced it was pausing in-person instruction for two weeks and placing students who live on campus under quarantine after five students — four of whom lived on campus — tested positive for the virus.
University officials said they learned about social gatherings attended by other students over the last month that violate public health directives.
Some on-campus residents have decided to quarantine off-campus, officials said. Of the 328 students who live on campus, 206 remain.
“As you know, we took a conservative approach to the fall semester by vastly reducing the number of students in our residence halls and the number of classes offered on campus,” university President Jane Close Conoley said. “Unfortunately, even with our proactive efforts we need to adapt and
respond to this new challenge.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)