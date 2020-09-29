WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — One person is dead and another is in unknown condition after they were hit by a car involved in a suspected street race in Westlake Village on Tuesday night.
Just after 7 p.m., two vehicles were thought to be racing on Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive when one of the cars struck two pedestrians, police said.
Both victims were juveniles, according to authorities. Their exact ages were unknown.
One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Police have detained one of the suspects, who was driving a silver Mercedes wagon. The other vehicle is believed to be an earlier model Honda Accord.
Investigations are underway.
This is a breaking news situation. Stay tuned for updates.