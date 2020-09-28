MALIBU (CBSLA) — A woman who allegedly tried to kidnap NFL legend Joe Montana’s grandchild from his home in Malibu is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Sodsai Dalzell, 39, was arrested Saturday after Montana flagged down a few Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and reported the woman had walked into their home along Pacific Coast Highway and took the 9-month-old baby from a playpen.
Montana said the woman had walked into the home, picked up the baby and held the child in her arms, according to sheriff’s officials. The NFL legend and his wife, Jennifer, then confronted her, first trying to “de-escalate the situation” and asked the woman to give the baby back.
“A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect’s arms,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. The woman then left the home.
No one, including the baby, was injured in the incident. Cell phone video taken from across PCH showed Dalzell being arrested.
“We have a really small-knit community here,” witness Jonathan Hursh said. “Everybody kinda looks out for each other, and its weird when things like this are happening because we really do try to look out for each other.”
Dalzell faces charges of kidnapping and burglary and is being held on $150,000. She is scheduled to make her court appearance Tuesday in Van Nuys.