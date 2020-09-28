SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An elderly woman died on Monday evening after a massive South Los Angeles house fire.
The blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. inside a two-story home in the 2500 block of South Ninth Avenue near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Nearly 100 firefighters were at the scene fighting the blaze at the 3,324-square-foot-home and extinguished the flames about an hour later.
A firefighter suffered exertion and was examined at the scene, said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Her cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
