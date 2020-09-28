SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – The wildfire risk will be high Monday across much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Inland Empire as a heat wave roils the region, bringing with it a red flag warning.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, the Angeles National Forest and the Topatopa Mountains in Ventura County.
It is also in effect for the valleys in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, the Inland Empire, the San Bernardino and Cleveland national forests and the San Jacinto Mountains.
The red flag warning will be in effect for the area being burned by Bobcat Fire, which has scorched over 114,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest and Antelope Valley foothills and was 65% contained as of Sunday.
Wind speeds are expected to hit between 30 and 45 miles per hour and humidity will drop to the single digits, the NWS reported. Temperatures will reach the high 90s in many areas.
“The big story today is this ridge of high pressure that’s right over us driving these offshore Santa Ana winds,” CBSLA Meteorologist Danielle Gersh said. “Where those Santa Ana winds develop will have very warm temperatures too.”
A heat advisory will be in effect for the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains and several cities in Ventura County from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will hit the triple digits.
Wildfires have burned more than 3.6 million acres statewide in California so far this year.