LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District Monday released more details about a new $150 million coronavirus program to test all teachers and students in the district, including information on a new app being built by Microsoft that students will need to use to get on their campuses every day.

All students and staff will undergo two baseline tests, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a briefing Monday morning: one sometime in October before schools reopen, and a second right after in-person classes resume, which Beutner emphasized will not happen before at least Nov. 1, at the very earliest.

“Schools cannot open until the overall level of the virus is much lower,” Beutner said. “We’re dependent upon state and local health authorities to put in place and maintain the appropriate guidelines to manage this.”

Once they are back in school, students and teachers will take part in periodic testing.

Testing appointments will be made online and the entire process is expected to only take 10 minutes, Beutner said. People can either choose a nasal swab or saliva test. Results will be provided within 24 to 48 hours.

The results will be confidential and stored in a secure database that is only shared with administrators, health authorities and scientists from institutions including UCLA and Johns Hopkins who are planning and overseeing the program.

“All results will be confidential, and the information will be kept in a separate, secure database to be shared only with the appropriate scientists, administrators and health authorities,” Beutner said.

Beutner also disclosed that Microsoft is building a mobile and desktop app which students, employees and visitors will be able to use to come onto campus every day. The app will be available in early October.

“Much like one uses an electronic ticket to attend a Dodger game or to get on an airplane at LAX,” Beutner said.

The app will include a daily symptom self-check form. If there are any caution signs or indications of the virus, the individual can be immediately connected to health professionals.

“An individual who tests negative for COVID-19 can use the app to complete a daily survey and be provided with a daily pass which allows them to return to schools,” Beutner said.

Testing for the whole year will cost the district about $300 per student, with each individual test coming in at a cost of $31. Family members of students who show symptoms or who have been exposed will also be able to get tested.

L.A. County is currently in the purple tier, the lowest, of the state’s four-tiered coronavirus metric system. Purple categorizes the virus as “widespread.” However, L.A. has made progress in combatting the virus and could be moved up to red tier as early as this week, which would pave the way to eventually reopen schools.

As of last week, almost 15,000 tests have been conducted among staff who were currently working on campuses and their children, who are in childcare programs at those schools.

Of the 14,867 tests conducted, only 26 people tested positive.

LAUSD has close to 700,000 students and nearly 75,000 teachers and employees working across 1,386 schools.

Earlier this month, the L.A. County Department of Public Health gave permission for K-12 schools to welcome back students with extra needs, including those studying English as a second language and those that “needing assessments or specialized in-school services.”

However, LAUSD has not yet given the OK for those students to come back to class.