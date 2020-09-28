LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday signed a bill introduced following the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.
(2/2) Thank you to @GavinNewsom for signing #AB2655 today, @AsmMikeGipson for authoring, and @JonesSawyerAD59 for supporting in committee.
— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 29, 2020
AB 2655 makes it a misdemeanor for first responders to take and share accident and crime scene photos for any purpose other than an official law enforcement purpose or a genuine public interest.
Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, pushed for the legislation following reports that several deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his daughter and seven others.
Proud to report that my bill, The #KobeBryant Act of 2020, was signed today by @GavinNewsom. #AB2655 will prohibit first responders from taking photos of the deceased outside of job duties. #caleg
— Asm. Mike A. Gipson (@AsmMikeGipson) September 29, 2020