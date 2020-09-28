CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday signed a bill introduced following the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.

AB 2655 makes it a misdemeanor for first responders to take and share accident and crime scene photos for any purpose other than an official law enforcement purpose or a genuine public interest.

Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, pushed for the legislation following reports that several deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his daughter and seven others.

