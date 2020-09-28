SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A Hotshot firefighter who disappeared over a week ago, after having battled the El Dorado Fire, remains missing.
There is still no sign of 35-year-old Carlos Alexander Baltazar, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed to CBSLA Monday.
Baltazar’s car was found Sept. 20 in a remote area northeast of Big Bear, off Highway 18 at Delta Way. However, he himself was not reported missing until Sept. 24. His backpack was found about 75 yards from his car after being reported missing, the sheriff’s department said.
He was off-duty when he disappeared and not in the area of the El Dorado Fire, the sheriff’s department disclosed.
Baltazar was part of a U.S. Forest Service Interagency Hotshot Crew. His family says he was upset over the death of his boss, Charles Edward Morton, who died while battling the El Dorado Fire.
SBSD Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies, sheriff’s helicopters and K9 units were scouring the area Sunday for Baltazar.
He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, weighing 175 pounds, bald with brown eyes.
Morton, a 14-year USFS veteran, died on Sept. 17 while fighting the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest. His funeral was held Friday.
The El Dorado Fire, sparked by pyrotechnics, broke out in Yucaipa on Sept. 5. It has burned 22,680 acres and is 92% contained as of Monday. The fire destroyed several homes.