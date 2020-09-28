LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lili Markowitz, the founder of the iconic Factor’s Famous Deli in West Los Angeles, was remembered Sunday by family and friends after passing away at the age of 94.

Markowitz founded the deli, located in the 9400 block of Pico Boulevard, back 1948, and it has become a Westside institution ever since.

Markowitz, who was known to her family as the Queen of Factor’s Deli, passed away over the weekend. A hearse carried her body to the deli on Sunday, where dozens of people gathered to pay their respects.

“A very spiritual woman, the whole community, people are coming out to say goodbye to her,” daughter Suzee Markowitz told CBSLA Sunday. “We can’t do Shiva, we can’t have people come to the funeral, and they want to pay their respects, so they’re here to say goodbye before we bury her later. She was so loved by many, a very special woman, and we will miss her dearly.”

According to Factor’s Facebook page, Markowitz was a Holocaust survivor. She is survived by five children, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.