LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will open their National League wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., one hour after the scheduled start of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
The Dodgers and Brewers are set to play Games 2 and 3 of their best-of-three series on Thursday and Friday although start times have not been announced.
Meanwhile, Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday.
Similar to the shortened season, the entire series will be played without fans present.
The winner of the series will face either the San Diego Padres or the St. Louis Cardinals in a National League Division Series to be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The final three rounds of baseball’s postseason will be played at neutral sites in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)