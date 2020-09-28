LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while Ventura added more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 754 newly confirmed cases and 17 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 58,932 cases and 1,206 deaths.
There were 128 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 36 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. A reported 53,930 people had recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 813 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 54,482 cases and 925 deaths.
There were 152 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 47 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials reported 52,077 had recovered.
Ventura County health officials reported 165 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 12,653. Of those who contracted the virus, 11,797 had recovered, 706 were under active quarantine and 150 had died.
There were 45 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, seven of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 643,671 Riverside County residents, 617,679 San Bernardino County residents and 183,617 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.