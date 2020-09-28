Comments
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Evacuation orders have been issued for some residents in Santa Clarita after a wildfire broke out Monday in the Bouquet Canyon.
An evacuation order has been issued from Bouquet Reservoir Dam, south to Mile Marker 11.5.
Additionally, an Evacuation warning is in effect from Mile Marker 11.5 to Texas Canyon Ranger Station. The Angeles National Forest and L.A. County Fire Department are in unified command.
The Martindale Fire was first reported to be 10 acres at about 3 p.m. in the 34700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The fire’s acreage jumped to more than 300 acres in under an hour.
About 10 to 12 homes are reportedly in the path of the flames.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.