LATEST BOBCAT FIRE EVACUATIONS
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of crew members are continuing to monitor the Bobcat Fire, which has burned several thousand acres since it began earlier this month.
Containment jumped to 65% on Sunday and on Monday dropped to 62%. At last check, the fire had also grown to 114,200 acres, fueled by chaparral, brush and tall grass.
The fire is located near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area with main fire progression in the northeast near Mt. Lewis.
Containment dates are based on resource availability, officials said, but the expected date for full containment still stands at Wednesday, September 30.
No repopulation announcements have been made in the immediate area surrounding the fire.
Evacuation Orders
- Paradise Springs – South of Big Pines Highway, east of Devil’s Punchbowl, west of Largo Vista Road, and north of the forest.
- South and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and north of Angeles Crest Highway.
- Residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39
Evacuation Warnings
- South of Big Pines Highway, east of Largo Vista Road, west of 263rd Street E (County line), and north of the forest.
- South of Mount Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Pacifico Mountain.
- East Fork Areas: Julius Klein Conservation Camp 19, Camp Williams, and the River Community.
- Unincorporated community of Wrightwood.
Evacuation centers at Palmdale High School and Santa Anita Park are now closed. Anyone still needing assistance can call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-675-5799.
Monitor https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7152/ and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department fo updates on the fire.