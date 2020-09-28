LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need help to identify two more suspects in a shooting at a Venice Beach sports bar.

Police say a man and a woman were wounded last Wednesday while they were with family and friends in the outdoor patio of a sports bar on Washington Boulevard, just west of Pacific Avenue in the Venice Beach area. A verbal dispute turned into a physical fight with three suspects, one of whom fired a gun, according to the LAPD.

The woman was treated at the scene. The man who was hit was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The gunman, who is from Los Angeles and was not identified by police, was arrested in Norwalk the next day and evidence including the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was seized, according to the LAPD. But detectives still want to identify two more suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or any other witnesses at the scene can call Pacific Area robbery Detective Angel Gomez at (310) 482-6370.