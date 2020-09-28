LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Construction to replace the concrete median barrier on 101 Freeway will span 19.3 miles between Hollywood and Woodland Hills, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced.
Night closures are scheduled from Monday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Friday from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Some lanes may be closed in either direction or both directions simultaneously to facilitate a safe work zone for workers and motorists.
At least one or two lanes in each direction will remain open for traffic while work is underway. The northbound 101 Highland Avenue on-ramp will also be closed.
The replacement of the barrier is part of a district-wide safety goal to improve the effectiveness of the barrier and reduce median collision severity for motorists, Caltrans said.
The increased height of the upgraded median barrier is meant to provide glare protection from opposing traffic.
Demolition and removal of the concrete median barrier will continue between Pilgrimage Bridge in Hollywood and the 170 and 101 connector.
Motorists are told to expect delays and are strongly advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Drivers can check traffic conditions before they leave by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.