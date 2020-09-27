Comments
GOLETA (CBSLA) — Rescue crews were searching the water off the coast of Goleta Beach Park after a report that a small aircraft went down soon after departing from Santa Barbara Airport.
Officials said four people were possibly in the water following the incident, which unfolded earlier Sunday. The crash happened 2.5 miles from the airport.
Crews in the water and overhead in a chopper were involved in the search efforts. It remains unclear what caused the single-engine aircraft to go down.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.