LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer remained hospitalized Sunday after he was attacked while on duty inside the Harbor Division Station of the LAPD.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night in San Pedro when the suspect walked into the police station asking to speak to a police officer. An officer came out into the lobby and an altercation ensued, at which point the suspect grabbed ahold of the officer’s weapon, firing shots in the station.
A watch commander hearing the shots came out to the lobby and returned fire. No one was struck as gunfire was exchanged.
Police say the suspect fled, and then led officers on a short pursuit before being taken into custody on 18th Street and Pacific Avenue.
The officer was taken to the hospital for injuries consistent with being pistol-whipped, among others.
“I am grateful that the officer who was in this incident tonight was working the desk, who came out to assist this individual, to understand what his needs were, that he survived and that during this engagement, he did not lose his life. He did not suffer the injury that apparently this suspect meant to inflict,” said Chief Michel Moore of the LAPD.
The officer is expected to survive.