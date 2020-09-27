Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday that general manager Billy Eppler will not be returning.
The news was shared within the final hours of the Major League Baseball’s 60-game 2020 regular season.
Eppler was with the team since 2015, and during his tenure, the team has not had any playoff appearances or a winning season.
The Angels released the following statement:
“The Angels organization would like to thank Billy for his dedication and work ethic over the last five years. We wish him and his family all the best.”
Read more at CBSSports.com