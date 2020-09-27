Comments
MALIBU (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of a 9-month-old infant from a Malibu home.
The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway.
It was there that authorities say the suspect had entered a home and took the child from the living room.
From there, detectives say the suspect walked upstairs with the child where the grandparents confronted the suspect, and took the child back.
The suspect fled to a nearby home where she was arrested.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station (818) 878-1808.