SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver was taken into custody on Sunday in South Los Angeles after a wild pursuit and crash.

The incident started around 6:15 p.m. near 80th and Avalon, with the suspect driving erratically throughout neighborhood streets.

About 25 minutes later, he ditched the first car, jumped into a second one and took off speeding.

At some points, the driver was on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing pedestrians and other vehicles.

He hit spike strips deployed by police, which appeared to lead to him losing control of the vehicle before driving out into traffic at Manchester and Wadsworth and getting T-Boned by another driver, who was uninvolved in the pursuit.

The person who was hit says he is shaken and sore, but otherwise doing okay after the surprising ordeal.

He had just dropped his girlfriend off and was grateful the damage that was done didn’t end up being worse.

Police said the suspect is a known gang member with a long rap sheet. He was wanted for armed carjacking, kidnapping and robbery.