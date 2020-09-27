LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported 815 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths on Sunday.
To date, countywide totals are 267,801 coronavirus cases and 6,514 deaths.
Officials have again contributed the “relatively lower number” of cases and deaths to delays over the weekend.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to drop, and on Sunday was at 692, with 29% of those individuals in the intensive care unit.
Officials with the county’s health department said on Saturday that the county has not experienced a significant surge in coronavirus cases associated with the Labor Day holiday, but the numbers continue to indicate there is still wide-spread community transmission of coronavirus.
For more information about how to get tested in L.A. County, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)