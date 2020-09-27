Angels Announce Dismissal Of General Manager Billy Eppler In Final Hours Of 2020 MLB Season Eppler was with the team since 2015, and during his tenure, the team has not had any playoff appearances or a winning season.

Trump Insists New York Times Report That He Paid $750 In Tax Returns While In Office Is 'Made Up'President Donald Trump says the NYT report was "made up," and has once again claimed he cannot release his returns because he is under audit -- which does not stop him from releasing them publicly.