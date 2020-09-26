CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a police pursuit ended in a violent crash in La Verne, authorities said.

The incident unfolded on Foothill Boulevard and Baseline Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when authorities say Pomona police were in pursuit of a vehicle with two occupants inside. It remains unclear what started the pursuit.

The pursuit lasted a couple of miles and reached speeds of upwards of 100 mph. When the driver attempted to go on Baseline and make a right-hand turn, despite slowing speeds, they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle eventually went airborne and flipped numerous times before landing.

As a result, the passenger in the vehicle was ejected from the car. Both the passenger and the driver were hospitalized.

No further details were immediately released.

