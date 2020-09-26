LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a police pursuit ended in a violent crash in La Verne, authorities said.
The incident unfolded on Foothill Boulevard and Baseline Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
That’s when authorities say Pomona police were in pursuit of a vehicle with two occupants inside. It remains unclear what started the pursuit.
The pursuit lasted a couple of miles and reached speeds of upwards of 100 mph. When the driver attempted to go on Baseline and make a right-hand turn, despite slowing speeds, they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle eventually went airborne and flipped numerous times before landing.
As a result, the passenger in the vehicle was ejected from the car. Both the passenger and the driver were hospitalized.
No further details were immediately released.
These two idiots taking the same ‘stupid pills’ most of our youth are consuming ??