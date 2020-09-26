Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect in Pasadena.
The man walked into a gas station located at 155 East Glenarm Street on September 21, demanded money from the clerk and walked away with $300 in cash.
He is described as an Asian male between 30 and 45 years old, wearing a dark jacket with a Midas logo, and a white shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241 or provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.