Comments
RESEDA (CBSLA) — Shots were fired at an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer early Saturday morning in Reseda.
The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. while the officer was driving in his personal car in the area of Lindley Avenue, police said.
Bullets hit the car but missed the officer, the LAPD reported.
The officer involved in the shooting was not named.
Anyone with information about the SUV driver is asked to call the LAPD at 213-486-6910 or submit a tip anonymously to L.A. County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
