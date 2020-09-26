CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hugs Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets after their win in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 117-107 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

The Lakers will play the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

Currently, the Heat leads the series, 3-2, heading into Sunday’s Game 6.

