LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County on Saturday reported 1,236 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths.
Officials said they expect numbers from the Labor Day holiday to reflect precautions taken by businesses and individuals to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and that sharp increases similar to what was seen after Memorial Day and July 4th are not likely.
With nearly 70% of cases reported on Saturday were among people under 50 years old, health experts in L.A. County warned residents to continue following health guidelines to prevent further community spread, specifical transmission through younger people who appear to be driving many new infections.
Current coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the county stand at 715, and 229% of those patients are in the intensive care unit.
Testing results are available for more than 2,624,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.
The asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is why officials continue to urge residents to maintain physical distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing proper hand hygiene.
To date, the countywide coronavirus totals are 266,988 cases and 6,504 fatalities.
For more information about how to get tested in L.A. County, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.