BURBANK (CBSLA) — Six people were arrested on Friday night in Burbank in connection to an ongoing unemployment fraud investigation.
Police said they found 40 Employment Development Department cards, $40,000 in cash and a loaded gun in a vehicle they pulled over.
Scammers from out of the state and out of the country have been targeting California’s unemployment system.
To help fight suspected fraud within the department, the agency is currently rebooting its system until an investigation is complete.
New requirements through California’s EDD are expected to include automated ID check to prevent fraud.
Meantime, the agency is not accepting any new claims for at least one more week. Claims submitted before the announcement to pause the system will not be impacted, officials said.