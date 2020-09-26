SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Two arrests have been made in connection with looting at an REI store in Santa Monica after protests in May turned violent.
Officers served search warrants Thursday at the homes of Misty Jones and and Marques Miles, both residents of Los Angeles, and allegedly found $2,500 of goods stolen from the store.
The warrants were executed after officers monitoring video footage from REI were able to identify both subjects during their investigation.
Both Miles and Jones were booked on suspicion of burglary and burglary during a state of emergency. Bail was set at $50,000.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Sgt. Artis Williams at (310) 458-8475 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.